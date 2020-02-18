East Liverpool police: Guns, drugs found in raids over past week

Officials said they confiscated two guns and several narcotics from the raids

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool drug detectives helped the Columbiana County Drug Task Force with drug raids at three East Liverpool homes within the past week.

According to East Liverpool police, they conducted drug search warrants at a home on the 1000 block of Mapletree Street and a home on the 1200 block of Erie Street.

On Tuesday, investigators searched a home on the 1300 block of Erie Street.

Officials said they confiscated two guns and several narcotics from the raids.

Police said arrests have been made.