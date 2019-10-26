East Liverpool police create safe exchange zone for online buyers and sellers

The mayor said online buying and selling is huge these days, so this is a way for people to do it safely

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool Police Department announced a new safe online exchange zone. It’s right outside of city hall, marked with a sign.

The space is well-lit and monitored by surveillance cameras.

The police department, service safety directors and Mayor Ryan Stovall teamed up to make this happen.

“There’s probably a lot of people out there that just want to feel safe whenever they go to exchange that because you’re buying stuff from people you don’t know.”

East Liverpool police said they are not responsible for any transactions, they are only providing a safe place to do them.