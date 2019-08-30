East Liverpool police: Child left alone after father beats up mother

According to police, the man choked and punched the child's mother before dragging her across the floor by her hair

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man is charged with domestic violence and violating a protection order after police said he physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The victim told police even though she has a protection order against 38-year-old Shawn Osborn, he showed up to her East Liverpool apartment last Friday on N. Shadylane Drive and refused to leave.

According to a police report, Osborn put his hand over the victim’s mouth when she started yelling for help.

He choked her, punched her and pushed her down, dragging her across the floor by her hair, police said.

When she ran to a friend’s house, Osborn went after her while continuing to threaten her, so their 1-year-old was left alone at the apartment, according to a police report.

Police said the victim had a broken tooth, a busted lip and bruises on her left arm.

Osborn was arrested on warrants and charged with domestic violence.

He was previously convicted of domestic violence in Steubenville in January 2019.

According to court records, he was also charged with domestic violence in September 2018.