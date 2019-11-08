East Liverpool police called for man with gun, report finding bag of drugs

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in East Liverpool reported finding several drugs, including suspected acid, after they were called to a house for a man who was reportedly threatening people with a gun.

A caller reported the man had a gun while inside a house in the 700 block of Cadmus St. around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police found the man outside near some weeds, where they said they found a small bag. Inside the bag, police said they found approximately 10 multicolored pills, a piece of an orange pill, a bag of marijuana and three bags with small paper squares believed to be acid.

When police searched the man, they also found a bag containing a large crystal of suspected meth, a marijuana cigarette, a digital camera and a dashcam, according to a police report.

Police said they did not find a gun, and when they checked the house, no one was inside.

Inside the house, police found a burnt glass pipe on a coffee table, the report says.

The man was taken back to the police station, where he told police the paper squares were acid, but most likely fake. He also asked for his Valium and Suboxone back, according to the report.

He was then released.