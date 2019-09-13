East Liverpool police: Bloody woman arrested after almost beating young boy

Tanika Smith, 39, was charged with domestic violence and obstructing official business

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from East Liverpool was charged after police said she broke into her ex-husband’s house and almost beat his son.

Police said 39-year-old Tanika Smith pounded on the door of her ex-husband’s home in the 600 block of Spring Grove Ave. around 6 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Shortly after, she threw a brick through the window and climbed inside, according to a police report.

The ex-husband said she began threatening him and at one point, went after the 11-year-old boy as if she was going to beat him, the report says.

Police said when they got to the house, Smith was covered in blood from climbing through the window. They said she was visibly upset and seemed to be under the influence.

According to the report, Smith would not let police handcuff her. Police said she did not listen to their orders to put down the things she was holding and walk toward them.

The ex-husband showed police where he said Smith bit his right wrist.

Police said they also found a makeshift metal crack pipe inside the window where Smith had climbed through.

She was charged with domestic violence and obstructing official business, then taken to jail.