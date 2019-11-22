East Liverpool police avoid disaster by making quick call on fake gun

Police received a report Wednesday about a 17-year-old with a gun in his waistband, and they had to determine whether the gun was real

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool police officers were quick on their feet after getting a report of a boy with a gun.

Police Chief John Lane said in these type of situations, they have seconds to analyze a situation and make the right call.

“If he moves the wrong way, it could really have a disastrous outcome,” Lane said.

Lane said they received a report Wednesday about a 17-year-old with a gun in his waistband.

When police arrived, they had to quickly determine whether the gun was real or fake and if anyone was in danger.

“As soon as they got there, the young man was smart enough to know, he put his hands in the air without reaching for it. He put his hands up and said, ‘It’s a BB gun, it’s a BB gun,’” he said.

The gun was in fact a BB gun. But Lane said even a BB gun can be mistaken by bystanders or the police for a real gun.

Although Ohio is an open carry state, Lane says it can be dangerous to simply walk around holding a gun in your hands or in your waistband.

The 17-year-old was not charged, but the BB gun was taken by police.