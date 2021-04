He has been on administrative leave for about a year

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool officer recently resigned after serving with the department for over 20 years.

According to Chief John Lane, they have been doing an investigation into interactions over social media between Shawn Long and a student while he was serving as an SRO.

Lane said Long has been on administrative leave for about a year.

Long’s successor Chris Green has also been on leave, but for something unrelated.