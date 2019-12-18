East Liverpool officer helps with makeovers for women in recovery

Four women got to see Police Officer Chris Green in a different light

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – In Columbiana County, four women recovering from addiction were treated to a day of pampering by someone they’re used to seeing in a different light.

“I’m getting my hair done by Chris Green and I think that’s the most amazing thing ever because it makes me feel wonderful,” Miah Crawford said.

Hair done. Makeup applied. Nails polished.

East Liverpool Police Officer Chris Green is used to arresting women who battle addiction.

“I’ve showed up on some of these girls where they’ve looked their absolute worst,” he said.

On Tuesday, he got to see them as they looked and felt their absolute best.

Green teamed up with Family Care Ministries to give four women in recovery a day of pampering.

“He’s got a huge heart,” Summer Stillwell said. “He’s super amazing — him and his work both.”

Family Care Ministries has a program to help women battle addiction.

“One of the biggest things that we try to teach them is they’re not defined by their past,” said Josh Lytle, with Family Care Ministries.

The women were able to get their hair and makeup done before Green treated them to lunch.

Crawford got her eyebrows waxed for the first time.

“It is just amazing,” she said. “I’ve never felt this good about myself. It’s amazing to be reminded.”

Crawford knows Green all too well. In fact, he was there when she got arrested. She’s used to seeing him as the bad guy.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “He can still do his job and care at the same time, and it’s amazing. It’s wonderful.”

In May 2017, Green accidentally overdosed after coming in contact with fentanyl while he was on a drug call. But that experience hasn’t hardened him.

“These women have gone through some major struggles in their life,” Green said. “Try to think of a way to show them, as a police department and community, that we care about them.”

He said these women are completely different people compared to when he first met them.

“Having conversations with them today, seeing them laugh, exchanging stories — it’s something I’ll never forget.”

It’s also something he hopes will continue to grow.

“People often want to talk bad about the community,” Green said. “You always have some negative, but filled with so much joy and love. I think this is just the beginning of something special.”