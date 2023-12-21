EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A city in Columbiana County will be getting some much-needed improvements to its water infrastructure.

The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) is giving East Liverpool over $868,000 in a low-interest loan for the next 20 years. The money will go toward building a new raw water intake structure after the old one was damaged by a barge collision.

It’s the vision of the Ohio Water Development Authority to give financial assistance to the state’s water infrastructure.

“Our water and sewer infrastructure needs repaired and replaced,” said Ken Heigel, Executive Director, OWDA. “A lot of these infrastructures are below ground where people don’t see that our public utilities across the state are doing wonderful work in maintaining these systems.”

Eight other projects around Ohio are being funded by OWDA loans. The loans add up to nearly $19 million.