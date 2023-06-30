EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for a fun thing to do this weekend, the Tri-State Pottery Festival is happening in East Liverpool. There are a ton of events, some just as unique as the city once known as the pottery capital of the world.

The manufacturing of doorknobs was an important part of East Liverpool’s ceramic industry, but so many imperfect ones were being thrown out that kids just looking for something to do back in the day invented a game of skill.

“They decided to put a can in the ground and they just threw it. They made up the rules as they went and then it evolved to using a tire with sand in it,” said doorknob event commissioner Perry Howard.

The doorknob toss is now a national event that’s still played today. It’s very similar to horseshoes or cornhole. It’s a game festival organizer Chris Pritt says he’s terrible at. According to Pritt, people are really liking the new layout of the celebration.

“Everything’s in a general location and the focal point this year is the Ferris wheel, which we finally got back into town, which is a big hit,” Pritt said.

Other rides, vendors and entertainment line the streets. You could even see a cute baby taking the stage for, what else, the cutest baby contest.

“We’ve lucked out on the weather, everybody’s coming down. We’ve had smiles on all the faces with all the rides and the different events throughout town, especially the main stage entertainment. Everyone seems to be having fun,” Pritt said.

The fun continues at the 53rd annual Tri-State Pottery Festival on Saturday. Below is the schedule of activities:

7 a.m. – Registration: Joe Wells Jr. Memorial 5K Walk/Run, $25 entry fee – corner of 4th and Walnut Street

8 a.m. – Start time: Joe Wells Jr. Memorial 5K Walk/Run

9-10 a.m. – Registration: All-Ages Pet Show – KSU Amphitheatre

9-noon – Registration: Bink Applegate Memorial Rose Show – NCST

10-11 a.m. – Judging: All-Ages Pet Show – main stage if it rains

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Registration: Baking Contest, $4 fee per entry – The Vintage Nook

12:30 p.m. – Judging: Bink Applegate Memorial Rose Show

12:30-1 p.m. – Registration: Chalk Art Contest, 5 years and up – NCST sidewalk

1 p.m. – Judging: Baking Contest – The Vintage Nook

1 p.m. – Contest: Doorknob, novice, $5 entry fee

1-2 p.m. – Contest: Chalk Art – NCST sidewalk

1-4 p.m. – Pottery Festival Car and Bike Show – NCST parking lot

2 p.m. – Contest: Doorknob, national singles, $5 entry fee

2:30 p.m. – Registration: BK Hamburger Eat-Off – meet at main stage

4 p.m. – Tour: Thompson House – behind KSU main building

5 p.m. – Contest: Cornhole Doubles – Museum of Ceramics parking lot

7:30 p.m. – Meet and greet: Queen and court – festival midways