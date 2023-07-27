EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — School kids got a chance to experience some hands-on STEM learning through a week-long camp made possible through a partnership with East Liverpool City Schools and the Ohio State University Extension.

East Liverpool City Schools communications director Megan Hernandez said this program helps reach underserved kids in the rural district.

“We have a four-day camp that is focusing on STEM and robotics for first graders through seventh graders,” Hernandez said.

Emily Cooper: “I liked the bubbles.”

First News reporter Desirae Gostlin: “The bubbles. What was your favorite part about the bubbles?”

Cooper: “You get to blow them and then you get to have some fun with them.”

Kids made things like bubble snakes. They built boats that were powered by the tension created from winding a rubber band. Kids also learned how to build and navigate a path for a robot car.

“We have a bunch of different colored cards here. We have orange, teal, red, yellow, pink, blue,” said Allison Brown, with the OSU extension office. “So green, yellow and red — like when you’re at a stoplight. Green means go, yellow means slow down and red means stop.”

Kids laid out a path, and the car would follow it according to the corresponding color. A sensor on the bottom of the car tells it where to go.

“My favorite color — and the kids have really seemed to enjoy the purple, which makes it spin in the end in a circle,” said Brown.