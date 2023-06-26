EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Several roads will be closed starting on Tuesday in East Liverpool for the Tri-State Pottery Festival.

For example, 5th Street will be closed from the police department to the Museum of Ceramics. Market Street will also be blocked from L&B Donuts to West Summit Lane. Washington Street will be blocked from the Anitique Mall to Broadway Street, and Broadway Street at AAA to 4th Street.

Roads to avoid:

W. 5th Street to Peach Avenue

E. 5th Street to Apple Way

Market Street at Drury Lane to W. Summit Lane

W. Summit Lane at Crook Avenue to Broadway Street

Washington Street at Broadway Street to Washington Street at Drury Lane

Broadway Street at AAA to E. 4th Street

E. Church Lane at Broadway Street to Cherry Avenue

Several alleys and side streets will also be closed.

The closures start on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The 53rd Tri-State Pottery Festival runs Thursday through Saturday.