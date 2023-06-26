EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Several roads will be closed starting on Tuesday in East Liverpool for the Tri-State Pottery Festival.
For example, 5th Street will be closed from the police department to the Museum of Ceramics. Market Street will also be blocked from L&B Donuts to West Summit Lane. Washington Street will be blocked from the Anitique Mall to Broadway Street, and Broadway Street at AAA to 4th Street.
Roads to avoid:
- W. 5th Street to Peach Avenue
- E. 5th Street to Apple Way
- Market Street at Drury Lane to W. Summit Lane
- W. Summit Lane at Crook Avenue to Broadway Street
- Washington Street at Broadway Street to Washington Street at Drury Lane
- Broadway Street at AAA to E. 4th Street
- E. Church Lane at Broadway Street to Cherry Avenue
Several alleys and side streets will also be closed.
The closures start on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
The 53rd Tri-State Pottery Festival runs Thursday through Saturday.