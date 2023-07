EAST LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A small bridge that washed out in Liverpool Township is getting attention.

Repairs are underway on the bridge at the end of Valley Avenue. It washed away last week after heavy rains.

Crews have already dug out the portion that collapsed, and the county has gotten the materials for the plan to fix it.

A concrete box will be installed to fortify the creek and reduce the chance for another washout.

The project could be done in another one to two weeks.