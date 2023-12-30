EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — An old welding shop located on East Liverpool Road is ready for a new beginning.

The owners of Lincoln Way Storage LLC have been working on the transformation for months. Saturday, they held an open house for the public to see their hard work.

Lincoln Way open house before

Lincoln Way open house after

The space can be used for sports, parties and other uses. There’s also individual batting and pitching lanes.

The multipurpose building officially opens on Tuesday.

They’re also asking for donations of unused sporting equipment. Donations can be made by phone at 330-843-3767 or in person at Lincoln Way Storage LLC 14533 East Liverpool Road.