CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Mahoning County has been charged for a crash that killed three people, including one man from East Liverpool in April.

According to court records, Douglas Mackey, 54, of Beloit has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter for the crash that occurred on Monday, April 10.

Troopers called to state Route 542 in Monroe Township in Carroll County shortly after 4 p.m. OSHP said the driver of a Ford truck went left of the center line, hitting the Honda Odyssey that Simmons was driving. Both vehicles went into a ditch as a result of the crash.

Reports said that Randy L. Simmons, 60, of East Liverpool, died in the crash. Passengers Tina Shelter, 18, and Kenneth Shelter 16, of Hammondsville, Ohio, also died in the accident, according to Highway Patrol.

Mackey is scheduled to be arraigned on July 5.