EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- A man is in custody after police said he broke into a Kent State University building in Columbiana County Wednesday morning.

According to the East Liverpool Police Department, David Gamble, 34, of East Liverpool, is charged with theft, criminal damaging, and breaking and entering.

Police said Gamble broke into Kent State University’s East Liverpool campus in the 400 block of East 4th Street.

Police said when an employee arrived, the employee noticed broken windows in the building. The employee called the police, and police said they found Gamble.

Gamble was arrested shortly before 7 a.m.

Police expect Gamble will be arraigned Thursday morning in Columbiana County Municipal Court.

As a result of the break-in, Kent State University alerted students, staff and faculty via text message around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday letting them know that the East Liverpool campus is closed Wednesday for students, employees and essential personnel.