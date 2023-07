EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newell Bridge has a new name. It’s now called the Wayne Six Toll Bridge.

The new name reflects the work of Wayne Six, who’s been in charge of keeping the bridge in working shape for 56 years.

It’s a private bridge and the owner is Frank Six, who is Wayne’s nephew.

The bridge spans the Ohio River and has stood since 1905.

The toll to get across is just $1.