EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Virginia man accused of killing an East Liverpool man back in 2021 will go on trial in September.

According to First News’s print partner The Morning Journal, a jury trial will begin Sept. 5 for Elvin Tisdale, who faces aggravated murder charges in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Brycen Douglas.

Douglas was killed in front of a Pennsylvania Avenue home in East Liverpool back on July 15, 2021.

Tisdale was taken into custody back in January in West Virginia where he lives, but was only brought to Columbiana County on May 21 as he attempted to fight extradition.

He could face life in prison if convicted.