EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana County has dealt with a drug problem for several years, and one high school is looking to change that with a new club.

“We know we have an issue in Liverpool with drug usage,” said Marisa Dawson, school nurse with East Liverpool High School.

According to the Columbiana County Coroner’s report, East Liverpool accounted for over 32% of drug deaths, the highest of any Columbiana County town. So, East Liverpool High School started a drug free club.

School nurse Marisa Dawson founded it with a mission: To have a supportive environment where people can thrive without the influence of drugs.

“It just kind of gives the kids an incentive to show and say, ‘Hey, I’m drug free. I don’t use anything,'” Dawson said.

The Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Board partnered with Akron Children’s Hospital to fund the club, which is backed through the Bonnie Hoppel School Health Funding Board. To be part of it, students opt to take a drug test.

School improvement director Ryan Willis says the district has been drug testing athletes but wanted this opportunity to be expanded for everyone.

“That’s a great reason for when kids are out to be able to say no to some things that could potentially be dangerous to them,” Willis said.

Dawson and Willis say this will provide different benefits for students.

“We want to make sure that there’s a card that they get that says they’re drug free, so when they go in for a job interview, they can actually show this and say, ‘Not only do I know that I’m going to pass the drug test, but I’ve been passing this drug test for the last two years,'” Willis said.

“Just giving them an out, giving them something to show, is something to be proud of,” Dawson said.

As for what they want kids to take away from Drug Free Club …

“My hope is that we want to make sure that we show them that there’s different choices that they can make, and try to be make better decisions through that,” Willis said.

“Picking up some good habits, obviously, showing them that there’s more to life. There’s more out there,” Dawson said.

Students may also get some incentives for joining the club. Willis says they can win gift cards and maybe get to leave school a few minutes early on special occasions.

There’s also no punitive measures for a positive drug test. Parents will be notified and resources will be offered to the student.

The Drug Free Club will start when students return from Christmas break.