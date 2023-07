LIVERPOOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — After recent rain, some communities in Columbiana County are dealing with flooding.

Valley Avenue in Liverpool Township completely washed out Sunday afternoon.

According to trustee Mike Bahen, they’re not sure why the road flooded and have to wait until the rushing water goes down to address the issue.

Bahen says only about six people live on the street, but they do have other exits from the road to avoid flooding.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.