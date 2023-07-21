EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — A group of recent East Liverpool High School graduates watched as their engineering project was launched into the stratosphere with the help of NASA on Friday.

Their idea: To build a spacesuit for cats.

“It was really exciting to see it finally go up. Ever since we found out in January, we were thinking about what it might be like,” said Preston Dawson, of East Liverpool.

Dawson is one of the recent graduates who helped with the project.

“We came in a little early, and our teacher actually made waffles for us, we had a little breakfast before it went up,” Dawson said of Friday’s launch. “We were actually able to see it in real time go up.”

Gerald Bartlett, a STEM teacher at East Liverpool, is the engineering leader who oversaw the project. He said the equipment inside the space suit will indicate whether a cat would survive in the suit.

“We’ll be getting the instruments back in the next couple of weeks, and we’ll be able to analyze those results,” Bartlett said.

All of the students who worked on the cat suit have graduated. Bartlett says there is a possibility that future students might carry on this project.

“Next year, students may take a look at those results and see if we want to formulate a 2.0 project,” Bartlett said.

Dawson plans to study biomedical engineering at The Ohio State University. He plans to draw on his experience during that course of study.

“I think there’s definitely a strong possibility in this honors engineering class I’m taking in the spring, the second semester of it. The second semester is based around a similar kind of project,” Dawson said.