EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — A local nonprofit that looks to be a bridge to resources for people struggling mentally is offering a program for Veterans Day this year.

Austin’s Army helps people from all walks of life, so they’re partnering with the charity Disabled American Veterans this Veterans Day for a program called Field of Flags.

For $10, you can purchase a flag that will be put at the base of Potter Pride Drive at the entrance to East Liverpool High School.

“Then, [Disabled American Veterans] will send us those flags, and we’re going to put them up the Monday before Veterans Day,” said Tyler Green, vice president of Austin’s Army. “They’ll stay up until Veterans Day, and we’ll take them down Sunday after Veterans Day.”

Green says they’ll try to put name tags on the flags if a veteran’s name is given.

You can buy as many flags as you want through Disabled American Veterans’ website. Your donation supports services for veterans in need and their families. The deadline to donate to make sure your flag is in the field is Oct. 23.