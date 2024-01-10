EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — New East Liverpool Mayor Bobby Smith is settling in to his new seat, and he’s already got his eye on some changes he’d like to see.

The time is now for the new mayor of East Liverpool, as he and safety service director Bill Jones share their vision for the future.

“Government is not about business. It’s about taking care of its citizens,” Smith said.

After taking office a week ago, Smith is now focused on guiding the city forward.

“We understand when we go other places that the perception of East Liverpool isn’t what it used to be. That breaks my heart,” Smith said.

But the new mayor is determined to challenge that narrative. Among his top priorities is “getting the departments back in line,” and building up staff numbers again so services can be provided to the community.

Assisting him along the way is safety service director and retired fired chief Jones. The pair want to put the focus on the city’s employees.

“Our goal is to show our city employees that support to help them do their jobs, give them the tools to do their jobs, because the employees are what’s going to help turn us around,” Jones said.

New businesses downtown can help spur development, and the revitalization will continue with the historic JC Thompson Building on the Diamond. But the duo also wants to pay close attention to the city’s East End.

“We want to work on the east end area also. Mayor Smith and I have some ideas we want to do down there to support the current businesses down there,” Jones said.

The rest of their to-do list is simple.

“Just selling East Liverpool to whoever and everybody,” Smith said.