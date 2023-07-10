EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool student will have a rough start to his senior year. He’ll be in the hospital.

Around Valentine’s Day, Blake Suznevich got a cough. In six days, he was told that he had cancer.

“And it’s one of those things where it shocks you. Your head kinda starts spiraling, and you’re like, ‘Excuse me?” Blake said.

Blake has leukemia. He spent 86 straight days in the hospital. His dad, Dan Suznevich spent the night with him 81 times.

“I mean, even when he was really, really sick. I mean, in the mornings, he would get up and be like, we’re going to beat this,” Dan said.

Blake has had four rounds of chemo, which is why his hair is gone. The cancer showed up again in the last round. So in August, he’ll have a bone marrow transplant. His brothers are matches. One will be picked for the donation.

“Knock on wood, hopefully, it can’t be as bad as whatever we went through. I feel like we already had a trial run,” Blake said.

This is just the second time he’s been home since late February. He’s been in the hospital all but two weeks. The bone marrow transplant will keep him in the hospital again for 100 to 120 days. Everyone at school and around town is supporting him.

“They said it was really weird that after his cancer went away, it came back. So this is the step we need to take in order to make sure he has a long healthy life,” Dan said.

An Akron group called Project Outrun has given Blake a custom pair of shoes. It encourages children to outrun cancer. Blake is way ahead in that regard.

“I’m planning and actually wearing the shoes my first day back school,” Balke said.

Blake broke a leg while in the hospital. He doesn’t need two shoes right now, but he will. He’s expecting to return to school before the end of 2023.