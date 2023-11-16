WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — An East Liverpool man received his sentence Thursday for his part in the incursion at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kenneth Thomas received a 58-month prison sentence in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He was also ordered to make $2,000 restitution and pay a $20,000 fine, according to court records.

The court denied his motion for acquittal and for a new trial.

A jury found Thomas guilty in June of civil disorder; four counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

The jury found Thomas not guilty of other charges, and other charges against him were dismissed.

According to court documents, Thomas was captured on Metropolitan Police Department body-worn camera footage advancing toward a line of law enforcement and pushing against their shields.

As depicted in the footage, Thomas punched and struck the officers with his fist and forearm at least twice. At one point, investigators say Thomas turned toward rioters and ordered them to “hold the line” against advancing officers, repeating this several times.