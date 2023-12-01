YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool man was sentenced on Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to a gun charge.

Lonnie Barker, 40, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. District Court of Ohio after an Aug. 22 guilty plea to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal grand jury on June 15 handed down an indictment in the case. The indictment said that Barker, who had previously been convicted of assault in February 2003 in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court, had 11 weapons in his home when police searched it during an investigation in May by the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office after he was charged with aggravated burglary for a May 9 incident at the home of his sister in law.

Inside the home, the indictment said investigators found four semiautomatic pistols, three shotguns and four semiautomatic rifles in a safe.

A Columbiana County grand jury indicted Barker July 12 for the aggravated burglary charge. A status conference in that case is set for Feb. 24.