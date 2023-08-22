YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun charge in federal court.

Sentencing will be Nov. 30 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for Lonnie Barker, 40, who entered a guilty plea before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Barker was indicted June 15 by a federal grand jury on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment said that Barker, who had previously been convicted of assault in February 2003 in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court, had 11 weapons in his home when police searched it during an investigation in May by the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office after he was charged with aggravated burglary for a May 9 incident at the home of his sister in law.

Inside the home, the indictment said investigators found four semiautomatic pistols, three shotguns and four semiautomatic rifles in a safe.

A Columbiana County grand jury indicted Barker July 12 for the aggravated burglary charge.

Earlier this month, his federal public defenders had filed a motion asking that a hearing be held to grant Barker bond, but their motion was denied by Judge Polster.