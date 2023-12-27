EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – New life is coming to a building in downtown East Liverpool.

The future of the JC Thompson Building has been cloudy for years, but now there’s a clearer picture with a plan to revitalize the historic structure.

In its current state, dilapidated and dingy, the JC Thompson building had become an eyesore in downtown East Liverpool. With plenty of debate about the fate of the old structure, city officials announced Wednesday their plans to save the aging building that anchors the diamond.

It took several tries, but the City of East Liverpool received more than $400,000 in historical tax credits to help save the structure. That leaves them about $200,000 short of the final $2.1 million restoration price tag, but it puts them in a much better position to secure the final piece of funding — whether it comes via a loan or other developers.

The city has plans for a mixed-use space for the building, with the first floor being used for retail; the second floor for offices; and the third floor will be loft-style apartments.

“You look at any of the old postcards, it’s a picture of that building. This was the diamond area. To me, keeping this building was the most important thing that we could possibly do. It’s one of the best examples we have of that late 18th-century commercial architecture, and we can’t lose that,” said Councilman John Mercer

City officials said they do have businesses lined up to fill the space when the work is done but no official timeline for when the restoration work will begin.