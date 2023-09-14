EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office has posted an alert for a missing child from East Liverpool, believed to be in danger.

Kian Hull, 7, is thought to be with his mother, Bria Lane, who does not have custody of the boy, according to the Sheriff’s Office. According to the post, Hull has been in the custody of Columbiana County’s Department of Job and Family Services.

Bria Lane, 30, drives a burnt orange Dodge Avenger with the license plate number: KDQ3438.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hull or Lane is asked to contact the East Liverpool Police Department at 330-385-1234.