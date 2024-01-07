STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local boys varsity swimmer, Cole Long, broke the Buckeye 8 Championships record in the 200-metre individual medley and the 100-metre backstroke, Saturday.

Long’s time in 200 IM was 2:01.02, this broke the school record of 2:04.82 and the meet record of 2:07.13. This race is where swimmers compete in all four strokes, butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle, with each leg being 50 metres in length.

Long also broke meet records with his 100m Backstroke time of 56.47.

The Beaver Locals boys team took 2nd place and the girls team placed 3rd. Beaver Locals’ Brenna Cunningham also led the girls with 1st in the 200m Freestyle and 2nd in the 100m Butterfly.