EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 93-year-old restaurant in East Liverpool is closing its doors, according to its Facebook page.

Bricker’s Cafeteria will close after its last day of business on Sunday, January 28.

The restaurant released the following statement:

“All good things must come to an end. After 93 years, we have made the incredibly difficult and emotional decision to close Bricker’s.

Our last day of business will be Sunday, January 28th, 2024. We cannot thank our customers, community, and staff enough for your loyalty and support over the years.

The business and building are for sale. We will actively seek a suitable new owner to uphold our tradition.

For all sale and purchase inquiries please email brickersinc@gmail.com.”

Bricker’s Cafeteria is located on East 6th Street near The Diamond area in downtown East Liverpool. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in a cafeteria-style order format where customers walk up to the counter and place their orders. It also serves party trays, cakes, pies and other baked goods.