EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Steel Valley is hosting a 5K and Fun Run in East Liverpool next month.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 2 at the Broadway Wharf in downtown East Liverpool, according to a press release. The 5K begins at 1 p.m. and the Fun Run will follow.

The cost to participate in the 5K is $25 per runner. The Fun Run is a 1-mile course that can either be walked or jogged by anyone at any age. The cost of the Fun Run is $10 per runner.

All runners who register by November 26 will receive an event T-shirt. Awards and refreshments will be available at the event.

Those who are interested should visit fcarun.com to pre-register or learn more about the event.