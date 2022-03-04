EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Growing operations have begun at FarmaceuticalRX in East Liverpool. The new medical marijuana cultivation and processing facility has just received its certificate of occupancy.

On Friday, we got a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s operations. One of its biggest focuses is creating healthy, organic plants.

“We’re creating craft products and we think those are healthiest and the richest way to create and develop these products for patients,” said Rebecca Myers, founder and CEO of FarmaceuticalRX.

FarmaceuticalRX has two locations, one in Farrell, Pennsylvania and this one in East Liverpool. Myers says they’re the only organic grower in Pennsylvania and the only large level one grower in Ohio.

Myers said she intentionally selected the company’s markets. She grew up in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania and wanted to bring a new industry to her home and help create jobs.

“We’re bringing in a new, exciting industry with all the job and career opportunity associated with that to the folks here in this area that haven’t had a lot of new industries for quite some time. This was the pottery capital of the U.S.,” Myers said.

The East Liverpool location also has a dispensary. They take a careful approach with their edibles. They start by melting down the chocolate and infusing it with all-natural, 100 percent organic oils. Then they infuse them with flavor.

“Then we infuse with our distillant that we extract here at the facility to get the dosage that we want, whether it’s one tens all the way up to four forties for both chocolate and gummies,” said Sarah Rice, a procession technician.

Myers says Ohio is a growing market and she’d like to see more conditions covered.

“We’re hoping that the program will add anxiety as a covered condition because it’s one of the main reasons that people use cannabis. It’s a very effective treatment for anxiety,” Myers said.

The company is actively hiring. Myers envisions having 120 employees by the end of summer.