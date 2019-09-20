East Liverpool mayor bets his shirt in Beaver Local v. East Liverpool game

The mayor of East Liverpool has extended a friendly wager to trustees in Beaver Township

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of East Liverpool has extended a friendly wager to trustees in Beaver Township.

East Liverpool Mayor Ryan Stovall has agreed to wear a Beaver Local Beavers shirt to the next city council meeting if the East Liverpool Potters lose during Friday night’s football game.

In return, Stovall is asking Beaver Township Trustee Jim Sabatini to wear a Potter’s shirt if East Liverpool wins.

Stovall said the challenge is all in good fun, but he is not worried about losing. He has a lot of confidence in the Potters.

“We’re the same zip code. Obviously, there is the love/hate relationship one week out of the football season. We harass each other and have some fun,” Stovall said.

The Potters take on the Beavers at Beaver Local High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.