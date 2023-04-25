LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool man learned his sentence on Monday for stabbing his former girlfriend in the neck last year.

Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge Scott Washam sentenced Joseph Boyer to a total of nine to 13 years in prison, the Morning Journal reports.

Boyer pleaded guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence in the case in January. A month later, he tried to withdraw the guilty plea, but the judge denied the motion.

Police said in July, Boyer stabbed the victim twice in the neck, once near the collarbone and once in the arm. They said when they arrested Boyer, he had blood on his hands, face, neck and clothing.

The victim was later released from the hospital.

According to court records, Boyer had just been in court for domestic violence charges related to his attempts to physically harm the victim on April 28 and May 13. As part of his sentencing on those charges, Boyer was ordered to not have contact with the victim.

Boyer reportedly told the judge that the stabbing was an accident, but Assistant Prosecutor Tammie Riley Jones said Boyer showed no remorse and was sawing on the victim’s wrist during the attack, telling her he was going to cut it off, the Morning Journal Reports.

The assistant prosecutor also told the judge that the victim suffered extensive damage to her wrist and will need multiple surgeries, according to the Morning Journal.