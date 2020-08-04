East Liverpool man receives sentence for baby’s injuries

Steven Wright is accused of injuring a 2-month-old infant following an investigation by Boardman police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool man was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison for injuring a baby.

Judge Anthony Donofrio upheld a sentencing recommendation for Steven Wright, 24, who was sentenced after pleading guilty July 27 to a second-degree felony count of child endangering.

In exchange for his plea, another charge of child endangering and a charge of obstruction of justice were dropped.

Wright is accused of injuring a 2-month-old infant following an investigation by Boardman police.

He was indicted by a grand jury in May.

Police would not say what type of injuries the baby received except to say they were serious.

