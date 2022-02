LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool man pleaded guilty to several sex charges on Thursday, according to Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito J. Abruzzino.

Shaun P. Kempvanee entered a guilty plea to charges of compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Abruzzino said prosecutors are requesting a sentence of 20 years in prison.

The sentencing hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 21.