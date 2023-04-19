YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool man has died following a crash on his motorcycle on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in Saint Clair Township just after 11 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Lawrence Madden, II, was traveling northeast on Annesley Road on a 2017 Harley Davison motorcycle. Troopers say Madden didn’t yield at a stop sign, colliding with a 2019 GMC SUV that was traveling northwest.

Madden was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old East Liverpool man, was not injured, according to investigators.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

The crash remains under investigation.