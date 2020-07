Thomas Browning, 37, is charged with felonious assault and endangering children

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from East Liverpool is sitting in the Columbiana County Jail, charged with hurting a 2-year-old boy.

U.S. Marshals arrested Thomas Browning, 37, at his workplace Thursday morning in Boardman.

He had been indicted last month on charges of felonious assault and endangering children.

Prosecutors said the victim is the son of Browning’s live-in girlfriend.

Browning is due in court next week.