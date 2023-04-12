MONROE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person from Columbiana County and two people from Jefferson County died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the New Philadelphia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Reports said that Randy L. Simmons, 60, of East Liverpool, died in the crash. Passengers Tina Shelter, 18, and Kenneth Shelter 16, of Hammondsville, Ohio, also died in the accident, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers were also called to state Route 542 in Monroe Township in Carroll County shortly after 4 p.m. OSHP said the driver of a Ford truck went left of the center line, hitting the Honda Odyssey that Simmons was driving. Both vehicles went into a ditch as a result of the crash.

Two people were also injured.

OSHP said the Dellroy Fire Department, Regional EMS, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County EMA, Ohio Department of Transportation and two towing businesses assisted on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.