EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Municipal Court Judge Dominic Frank has died.

He passed away Saturday morning.

The Columbiana County Prosecutor’s office issued a statement on Facebook, saying, “He was always willing to offer mentorship and will be deeply missed by those that practiced in front of him.”

The City of East Liverpool’s Facebook page also honored Frank, saying, “Judge Frank was a great person, father, judge and always had the city’s best interest at heart.”