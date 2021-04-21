East Liverpool holding first community clean-up event of the year

The event is hosted by Grace City Church and River Valley Organizing

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of East Liverpool will be holding its first of seven community clean-up days Saturday, April 24.

Those interested in attending should meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of 6th Street (next to Bricker’s Cafeteria). The closest address to the location is 115 E. 6th St., according to Mayor Greg Bricker.

Volunteers should bring their own gloves, rakes, trowels, etc.

Lunch will be provided.

The event is hosted by Grace City Church and River Valley Organizing, and several students and civics groups are participating.

The next community clean-up day is scheduled for May 22.