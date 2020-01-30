1  of  2
East Liverpool elementary students collect over $1K for Australian wildlife relief efforts

Local News

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at an elementary school in East Liverpool raised $1,920 for Australian relief efforts.

The money is going to Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.

The kids raised money by collecting pennies from January 14-24.

A ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at North Elementary School to recognize the students for their efforts.

First-graders got to test drive boomerangs, learned about the Australian flag and ate cupcakes during the Australian-themed party.

They also received a personalized message from the Australia Zoo, thanking them for their fundraising efforts.

