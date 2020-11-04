East Liverpool closes government buildings until further notice

The city said it's taking measures to protect its employees from COVID-19

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of East Liverpool will be closing some government buildings at noon Wednesday.

City hall and the court will be closed until further notice.

The water department billing office will also be closed, so people should use the drop box outside.

If you have already scheduled a claw truck pick-up, that will happen as scheduled, but the city will not be scheduling any new pick-ups at this time.

