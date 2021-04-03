East Liverpool City Hospital opening up vaccines to more states

An official said Ohio does not prohibit providers from immunizing non-residents

East Liverpool City Hospital

(WKBN) – A local hospital will start giving COVID-19 vaccines to non-residents of Ohio, starting April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Liverpool City Hospital will open up its vaccinations to residents of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, ages 18 older.

According to a hospital official, Ohio does not prevent providers from giving immunizations to non-residents.

To sign up, individuals can call East Liverpool City Hospital 330-386-3665.

Those who sign up are asked to print two consent forms and fill them out before they come for their dose, if possible. This speeds up the process once they get in the building.

