East Liverpool celebrates opening of 4th Street with ceremony

The Hot Dog Shoppe is handing out free hot dogs and drinks to help celebrate

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool 4th Street opening ceremony is underway.

It’s been closed since October as part of an Ohio Department of Transportation project.

The project includes the restoration of 4th Street’s brick paver street from Market and Broadway, construction of new sidewalks, crosswalks, street lighting, drainage improvement, waterline replacement and Americans With Disabilities-compliant ramps.

“There’s been a lot of time put into the under-workings of the wastewater and water lines as we’ve had an incredibly hard winter with the water lines,” said East Liverpool Mayor Gregory Bricker. “This is really a huge project for 4th Street. The new owners of The Hot Dog Shoppe are here to celebrate with us.”

The restoration of the all 15 rows of bricks on each side of the street was to retain a vintage look on 4th Street, honoring its history and recognizability in the area.