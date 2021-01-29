East Liverpool caretaker sentenced for theft from elderly couple

Prosecutors say Lisa Ann Keener stole a diamond ring, cash and credit cards from an elderly couple she was caring for

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing from an elderly couple she was caring for, the Morning Journal reports.

According to the Morning Journal, Lisa Ann Keener was sentenced for charges of theft from a person in a protected class, identity fraud, receiving stolen property, three counts of theft and four counts of forgery.

Prosecutors say she stole a diamond ring, credit cards, cash and checks from the couple, who are now trying to recover financially from Keener’s crimes.

In court, Keener blamed a 15-year battle with drug addiction for the crime, the Morning Journal reports.