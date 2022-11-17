EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- Heritage Thermal Services is sponsoring the first Hungry Bowls event.

They’ve partnered with United Way and Salvation Army in East Liverpool for this.

It’s going to be a soup kitchen like atmosphere for people in the county at United Way.

The main goal of this is to address hunger issues in the area.

Some say inflation is making this a growing problem.

The Columbiana County Health Assessment report shows a few key points:

16% of respondents from Columbiana county experienced at least one food insecurity issue.

7.9% of respondents indicated they skipped meals because they didn’t have enough money for a meal.

10% of that group were in East Liverpool.

Major Stephanie Larrick with the Salvation Army in East Liverpool says more awareness should be brought to hunger issues in the county.

“Coming in and experiencing the soup pantry format and talking to them about hunger issues. I think it’s a great opportunity to raise awareness so we know what people are experiencing day in and day out,” said Larrick.

The first Hungry Bowls will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army of East Liverpool. Tickets were sold for $10 to get a bowl of soup, bread, crackers, a cookie and bottle of water.

The first 200 people to arrive will get a free Fiesta Ware bowl. There will also be Chinese auction, which will raise money for local food pantries. Organizers are excited to serve their community on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to getting the money that we make from this to the agency so that they can help more and more people,” said Candy Faloon of the United Way of Southern Columbiana County.

If you don’t have a ticket yet, you can still come by this afternoon. After Thursday, organizers hope to continue the Hungry Bowls soup kitchen in the future.