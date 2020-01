The owner of Hyper Energy Services said his business was ransacked back in December

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly $40,000 worth of equipment was stolen from an East Liverpool business on Dec. 12, according to police.

The owner of Hyper Energy Services reported the incident on Jan. 3, saying the business was ransacked.

The man told police the equipment is worth $38,000. He is getting a list of the items together for detectives.

Hyper Energy is located in the 700 block of State Street.