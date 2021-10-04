East Liverpool business celebrates 40 years after owner started it in high school

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday marks 40 years for Resource Office Furnishings in East Liverpool. With the help of his parents, the owner took a gamble during his senior year in high school on the business.

It all started in 1981. Dale Wynn was a senior at the Columbiana County Career Center. One thing led to another, and with the help of his family, he purchased his first store front and inventory full of office supplies in downtown East Liverpool.

“I worked there for probably three years before I drew a salary. My senior year, I would go to school until noon and then I would come in at noon. My parents would run it in the morning, then I ran it the rest of the day,” Wynn said

Fast forward and Resource Office Furnishings now has four buildings to its name, adding to Wynn’s family legacy of owning a business in the East Liverpool community.

“The buildings that I bought, if they were sitting in a bigger city like Cleveland, I probably never would have been able to afford them, so there are advantages a small town offers you,” he said.

The past year and a half has been a crazy year for all industries. Wynn says his business picked up during the pandemic.

He credits his inventory and the increase of people working from home for helping business during the pandemic.

“There are a lot of supply issues centered around shipping, but fortunately for us, we had a lot of inventory on hand,” Wynn said.

Last November, they sold over 500 pieces of seating.

“I think a lot of the changes that have been caused by the pandemic, particularly the number of people working from home, is not going away. I think that’s a trend that will continue throughout the nation,” Wynn said.

Wynn says there’s always challenges when it comes to owning a small business, but the advantage is they can react and make necessary changes.

“Thank you to the community for the years of support they’ve shown us,” Wynn said.